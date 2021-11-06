‘Conte doesn’t have that top manager status’

Antonio Cassano has taken aim at new Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte, questioning why none of Europe’s top clubs were in contact before Spurs’ approach.

Conte, who was appointed by Tottenham earlier this week following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo. The striker questioned why no bigger teams than Spurs made an effort to sign Conte since he left Inter in the summer.

“In June he was consulted by Tottenham,” Cassano said on Bobo TV, “they called him and he said no, after three months he says yes. Why has he never been considered by Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or these top teams?

“Everyone says he is a phenomenon and he brings results but the top teams are not looking for him. Even Manchester United have never asked him.

“He doesn’t have that top manager status that makes the team play in a certain way.”