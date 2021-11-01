Conte favourite to take vacant Tottenham job

Conor Clancy Date: 1st November 2021 at 11:25am
’s name is once again being linked with . The Italian has re-entered the conversation around the Spurs bench with Nuno Espirito Santo having been relieved of his duties on Monday morning.

Having been one of the candidates to take the job over the summer, only for Espirito Santo to be chosen, the former boss is again in talks to take over in North London.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio had already identified Conte as the man he wants even before sacking Nuno.

Conte is still without a club since leaving in the summer, and he turned down Paratici and Spurs in the summer, leaving them to speak with Paulo Fonseca, Gennaro Gattuso, and Sergio Conceicao before hiring Nuno.

But now things appear to have changed and the job is available again. Conte has been linked with lately too, but he is reportedly open to the job in London.

“He wants guarantees of a real sporting and economic project,” Di Marzio said. “Now it’s up to to convince him that they’ll offer him a long-term contract and that they’ll build a competitive team.

“These next few hours are decisive.”

 

