Cristiano Ronaldo stuns Atalanta with late Manchester United equaliser
Date: 2nd November 2021 at 10:58pm
netted a stoppage time equaliser to snatch a 2-2 draw for against in the Champions League at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors came within a whisker of breaking the deadlock as they stole possession upfield and Scott McTominay’s deflected effort came back off the post. Yet it was who took the lead with barely 10 minutes played, as met a low cross to fire under David De Gea.

However, on the stroke of half-time the were level through Ronaldo, after a magnificent team move. Slick passing allowed Mason Greenwood to find in the box, and the Portuguese backheeled into the path of his compatriot for Ronaldo to drill home.

restored their advantage early in the second half when peeled off into space to race clear and slot the ball beyond De Gea, despite a lengthy VAR check.

Just as they appeared to be heading for a crucial victory, La Dea were left reeling when Greenwood flicked the ball on in stoppage time and Ronaldo rifled in a magnificent effort on the volley, keeping United in control in Group F.

 

