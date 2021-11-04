De Zerbi: Shakhtar aren’t ready for the Champions League

Date: 4th November 2021 at 2:11pm
has admitted that his team aren’t ready to compete in the , following their 2-1 Group D loss to on Wednesday night.

The former boss is in a difficult position with his team unlikely to qualify for the knock-out stages because they only have one point from their opening four games, but De Zerbi thinks he knows the reasons for their poor form.

They take on next with the hoping to possibly qualify for the Round of 16.

“We showed today that we aren’t ready to compete in the Champions League,” De Zerbi said in his post-match press duties.

“There are three things that we have to do. We need to allow our young players to grow into the team. Secondly, we need to win in because we didn’t win anything last season.

“The last thing we have to do is to strengthen in the transfer window because we are lacking technical players. If we do those three things then we can start to think about competing in the Champions League.”

finished 11 points behind Dynamo Kyiv, last season, and are second in the Ukrainian as things stand, three points adrift of the champions.

 

