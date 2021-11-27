Duvan leaves Juventus devastated

Juventus‘ horror week continued on Saturday evening as they fell to a 1-0 Serie A defeat against Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium.

Duvan Zapata has been unstoppable for La Dea this season and he bagged the games only goal in the first half, hammering in an effort off the crossbar after Atalanta won the ball back high up the pitch thanks to their intense pressing, which was causing Juventus all manner of problems early on.

The Bianconeri had their chances to level though and came closest when Juan Musso tipped an Adrien Rabiot effort past the post and Paulo Dybala hit the crossbar with a free-kick late on.

With the win, Atalanta celebrated their first victory at Juventus since 1989.