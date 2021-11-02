Eriksen could join Ajax for free in January

Inter‘s Christian Eriksen could make a return to Ajax once the winter transfer window opens in January.

After his health scare at Euro 2020, Eriksen has had to remain sidelined and it looks as though he will have to leave Italy if he is to play again, due to rules in Italian football not permitting players to play using a pacemaker.

Now, as per Il Corriere dello Sport, a return to Ajax is on the cards this January. They are reporting that Inter would be willing to terminate the player’s contract so that he could join the Dutch side on a free transfer.

As things stand, the chance to join Ajax is the most appealing option for the Dane.