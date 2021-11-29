Fiorentina and Atalanta assess Bologna winger

Riccardo Orsolini has become a target for Fiorentina and Atalanta as both clubs seek to reinforce their attacks.

The 24-year-old has failed to score a goal and has provided just one assist in nine Serie A games for Bologna so far during the 2021/22 season, but he still has admirers at other clubs who would be happy to utilise his creative talents.

Calciomercato reports that Fiorentina acquiring Orsolini will mean that they will stop their pursuits in Lille winger Jonathan Ikone and Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi.

Meanwhile, Atalanta have been interested in Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga for some time, but the Neroverdi’s demands for him are still excessive for La Dea so they are going to turn their attention to the Italy international, who was on loan at the Bergamo-based club for the first half of the 2017/18 season.

Orsolini has played 130 competitive games for Bologna since he arrived in January 2018, scoring 29 goals and supplying 19 assists.