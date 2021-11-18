Fiorentina negotiating Torreira discount with Arsenal

Fiorentina are trying to get Lucas Torreira for a discounted fee as they look to make his transfer to Serie A from Arsenal a permanent one.

The Uruguayan, 25, is currently on loan from the Premier League side until the end of the season, but La Viola want the midfielder to remain at the club long term, with the player’s agent seen in Florence on Wednesday afternoon.

Rocco Commisso isn’t willing to pay the €15 million that Arsenal want for the player, according to Tuttomercatoweb, especially considering that he only has one year remaining on his deal with the Gunners.

The two clubs are said to be working together in order to finalise a deal, seeing as though Torreira is apparently reluctant to rejoin the Premier League club due to lack of game time.

The diminutive midfielder signed for the London-based team in 2018 in a €30 million deal from Sampdoria but struggled to find his place in the team.

He spent last season on loan in La Liga where he played for Atletico Madrid, before returning to his parent club in the summer, only to be sent out on loan to Fiorentina.