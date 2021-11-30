Fiorentina come from behind to beat Sampdoria

Fiorentina maintained their push for European qualification with a 3-1 win over Sampdoria at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Tuesday evening.

Despite starting on the front foot, Fiorentina were trailing in the opening quarter of an hour, when Manolo Gabbiadini guided in an Antonio Candreva cross to nod Sampdoria ahead. However, the Viola were soon level as Riccardo Sottil’s low cross was met by Jose Callejon at the back post.

The hosts completed the turnaround midway through the opening period as a rapid counterattack resulted in Dusan Vlahovic headed home from a Giacomo Bonaventura cross after Callejon had broken clear. On the stroke of halftime Sottil added a third, as a loose ball from a corner fell to him for an easy finish.

Despite a push to get back into the game in the second half, Sampdoria lacked any cutting edge and Fiorentina were comfortable. Vlahovic came closest for the Viola, as they strengthened their grip on sixth place.