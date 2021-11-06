Fiorentina lose defender for clash with AC Milan

Fiorentina defender Lucas Martinez Quarta will be suspended for La Viola’s clash with AC Milan next weekend.

The Argentine defender picked up a yellow card in his side’s match with Juventus on Saturday evening for a foul on Spanish striker Alvaro Morata.

The centre back has played four games on the bounce in Fiorentina’s backline and now appears to be new boss Vincenzo Italiano’s first choice alongside Nikola Milenkovic.

The match against Milan will take place at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday 20th November, after the international break.

The 25-year-old joined Fiorentina from River Plate in Argentina back in 2020 for a fee of €6.3 million.