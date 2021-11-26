Fiorentina turn attention to Udinese forward

Gerard Deulofeu has emerged as a target for Fiorentina in the winter transfer window as they try to bolster the squad for coach Vincenzo Italiano.

The Udinese forward has scored three goals and supplied one assist in 11 Serie A games so far in the 2021/22 season but his mercurial talents could take him away from Udine.

Il Corriere dello Sport reports that Fiorentina are looking for someone who can play as a right-winger in Italiano’s 4-3-3 formation. The preferred target was Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo but the Neroverdi are not planning to sell their talisman and they are not willing to let him go easily.

Jonathan Ikone from Lille has also attracted the interest of the Gigliati but they face competition from Atalanta as well as Spanish side Sevilla.

This has turned Fiorentina’s attention to Deulofeu, who is likely to be a cheaper option anyway. However, the Viola will need to find way to offload Jose Callejon and Aleksandr Kokorin if they are to make space for another winger.

Fiorentina are equal sixth with Lazio and Juventus in the Serie A table with 21 points after 13 rounds.

Please consider supporting Forza Italian Football on Patreon for as little as €2 a month. Forza Italian Football has been running for over 10 years providing news, opinion pieces, and podcasts about Italian football. There’s plenty on offer to our Patrons from regular bonus content to free merchandise. Check us out on Patreon here.