Italy recorded a comprehensive 5-0 win over Romania on Tuesday evening in qualification for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, bouncing back from their disappointing loss against Group G leaders Switzerland on Friday.

Juventus Women’s Barbara Bonasea opened the scoring midway through the first half, but it wasn’t until after the break that the Azzurre found their rhythm.

Bonasea’s club teammate Cristiana Girelli bagged a second-half hat-trick with Roma’s Valeria Pirone netting the other.