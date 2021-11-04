Four second-half goals see Napoli past Legia Warsaw

An excellent second-half showing from Napoli was enough to see them come from behind to beat Legia Warsaw 4-1 in their Europa League clash in Poland on Thursday evening.

The Partenopei found themselves behind early on when Mahir Emreli opened the scoring with just ten minutes played, and that was to be where the scoring stopped for the opening 45 minutes.

But Luciano Spalletti’s side stepped things up after the break. Piotr Zielinski levelled from the penalty spot five minutes into the second half and Dries Mertens gave them the lead with another penalty. Hirving Lozano killed the game off before Adam Ounas rounded off the scoring in the 90th minute.

The win allowed Napoli to leapfrog Legia onto seven points in Group C.