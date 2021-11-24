Freuler: Atalanta have to improve their management of games

Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler recognised that La Dea have to learn to manage games better in the Champions League, having again seen leads slip in their 3-3 draw away to Young Boys on Tuesday evening.

Duvan Zapata gave the Serie A side an early lead that they lost before half time, before Jose Luis Palomino restored their advantage in the second half. But Young Boys went on to lead 3-2 and Atalanta needed a late free-kick from substitute Luis Muriel to leave Switzerland with a point.

“It’s not a good thing,” Freuler said after the game. “We went ahead twice tonight. It shows that we have to manage games better and we have to work hard to improve.

“Before the game, we wanted three points, but given how it went we needed a bit of luck to leave with a point.”

Atalanta now have to beat Villarreal at home in the final group game in order to qualify for the last 16.

“Now there’s only one thing we can do in the last game,” Freuler added. “A win tonight would have given us more flexibility, but now we have to win at home and that’s it.”