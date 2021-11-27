Gasperini: Atalanta beating Juventus a gift for all

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini says that his side’s 1-0 win away to Juventus on Saturday evening is “a gift” for everybody around the Bergamo-based club.

La Dea hadn’t won away to the Old Lady since 1989, though they did come out on top in another 1-0 win when they last met in Serie A in Bergamo last season.

“It’s a gift for everyone,” Gasperini told DAZN after the game in Turin. “Atalanta hadn’t won here since ’89, and it was a physical, hard-fought game.”

As tends to be the case early in the season, La Dea came in for some criticism due to some of their early-season results this term, but Gasperini insists he was never worried.

“We’ve been good since the beginning,” Gasperini said. “Otherwise we wouldn’t have 28 points.

“We dropped some points at home due to some unfortunate situations [injuries], and we were in a bit of an emergency, but a lot of the guys have adapted.

“This happens to a lot of teams. Some gams go differently to others, but our performances have been of a high level.”