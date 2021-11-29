Gasperini named Serie A November Coach of the Month

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has been named Serie A Coach of the Month for November after an impressive few weeks with La Dea.

The Nerazzurri won each of their three Serie A games in November, beating Cagliari 2-1 away, Spezia 5-2 at home, and ending the month with a historic 1-0 win away to Juventus on Saturday. The win in Turin was their first away to the Bianconeri since 1989.

In the Champions League, La Dea drew 2-2 with Manchester United and 3-3 with Young Boys during November.

Atalanta sit fourth in Serie A and seven points off leaders Napoli. They’re currently three points behind champions Inter and four off second-placed AC Milan.