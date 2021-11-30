Gasperini renews at Atalanta until 2024

Gian Piero Gasperini has signed a renewal to stay at Atalanta until 2024.

The club and coach have been in talks for some time now, and finally managed to put pen to paper on the new deal on Tuesday morning, ahead of their 4-0 win over Venezia in Serie A and just days after Gasperini guided them to their first win away to Juventus since 1989.

“Today we finalised the extension of Gasperini’s contract,” Atalanta chief executive officer Luca Percassi told Sky Sport Italia after the win against the Arancioneroverde. “He’ll continue to lead our project until 2024, with an option to stay on until 2025.

“We’re doing important things. We know that Atalanta have to fight in every game to get the points we deserve, and Gasperini knows how to get the players going.

“A lot has changed because of the work the coach has done.

“We had wanted to agree the deal in the summer, but we were able to finalise it this morning. He’s the right man for our project.”

Gasperini is the longest-serving coach in Serie A having taken over Atalanta in 2016.

Then, La Dea had just survived relegation to Serie B. Since his arrival Atalanta have qualified for Europe every season, including three straight Champions League qualifications and they have made it to the Coppa Italia final twice.