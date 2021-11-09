Girelli rescues vital late Champions League point for Juventus Women

Juventus Women struck late to claim an important Women’s Champions League point in a 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Cristiana Girelli scored each of Juventus’ goals on the night, including a stoppage-time equaliser to keep their chances of progression very much alive.

The Bianconere led midway through the first half courtesy of Girelli. A fine ball from Arianna Caruso allowed Girelli to cleverly turn her marker before going through to finish.

The Germans soon levelled through a Lena Lattwein stunner before going ahead in the second half with a Tabea Wassmuth finish.

But Agnese Bonfantini and Andrea Staskova came on late and had a huge impact. The former was greeted by a series of tough challenges, the last of which led to Felicitas Rauch getting sent off. From the resulting free-kick, Bonfantini’s high pressing allowed Staskova to get on the ball and pick out Girelli to level at the back post.

Juventus are now third in Group A on four points, one point behind Wolfsburg. Chelsea sit top with seven.