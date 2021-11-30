Hat-trick Hero Pasalic fires Atalanta past Venezia

Atalanta followed up their historic win over Juventus in Turin on Saturday night, with a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Venezia 4-0 at the Gewiss Stadium in Serie A on Tuesday night, with Mario Pasalic staring in Bergamo.

The Croatian international struck twice inside the opening 12 minutes as La Dea raced into an early lead, after just seven minutes Josip Ilicic slide a ball between two defenders for the 28-year-old to poke home and moments later Luis Muriel provided another delicate through ball that Pasalic fired in emphatically.

While the Arancioneroverdi recovered to keep the hosts at bay for the rest of the first half, it did not take long for Atalanta to extend their lead early in the second period, as Teun Koopmeiners fired in a low left-foot shot from the edge of the box on 57 minutes.

Within 10 minutes, it was 4-0, with Luis Muriel wriggling past a couple of defenders and feeding Pasalic, who controlled the ball and fired the ball past Sergio Romero to complete his hat-trick and remind everyone that the Nerazzurri are very much challenging for the Scudetto this season.