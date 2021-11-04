Ibanez rescues Roma from another Bodo/Glimt defeat

Date: 4th November 2021 at 10:54pm
Roma snatched a late 2-2 draw against in the at the on Thursday, just weeks after suffering a 6-1 thrashing by the Norwegian champions.

The saw the better of the first half chances, with and Tammy Abraham going close, but fell behind on the stroke of halftime to a stunning Ola Solbakken goal. The striker met a pass on the edge of the box to bend a wonderful effort beyond Rui Patricio first time.

However, Roma were back on level terms early in the second period when spun and found El Shaarawy, allowing the Italy international to curl into the far corner. The teams were only level for little over 10 minutes though, as finished off a quick counter attack with a close-range header to put ahead once more.

Roma eventually got the equaliser late on after a corner fell to substitute and his cross was headed in by at the back post, although goalkeeper Nikita Khaykin almost kept the ball out on the goalline.

 

