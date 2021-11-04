Ihattaren won’t play for Sampdoria again, might retire

The situation surrounding Mohammed Ihattaren is growing ever more mysterious with Sampdoria confirming that the player will not return to the club.

The Dutchman, 19, signed for Juventus in August before being sent out on loan to the Blucerchiati, but then went missing on October 12 and hasn’t been seen in Liguria since.

Daniele Faggiano – Sampdoria’s sporting director – confirmed in a recent interview that the player won’t rejoin his teammates, but gave no reason, stating: “Damsgaard’s replacement, Ihattaren, isn’t with the club any longer”.

Now, the bizarre situation has led to Juventus reevaluating, and therefore looking for a way to terminate his contract, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Furthermore, according to Libero, the player is said to be considering quitting football forever as he battles with off-field problems in his personal life.

The player is yet to kick a ball in Serie A, but that is looking less and less likely to happen as the days go by.