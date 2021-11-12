‘Inter and Napoli will battle it out for the Scudetto’

Salvatore Bagni expects both Napoli and Inter to battle it out for the 2021/22 Serie A title despite AC Milan being level with Napoli and the Nerazzurri being seven points behind.

Inter will host Napoli after the international break, and although he expects it to be a competitive match, the former midfielder believes that the arrival of Luciano Spalletti as coach and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa have been beneficial.

“Inter vs Napoli is a championship challenge,” Bagni told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Even if Milan is in first place with Spalletti’s team. Inter must win to get back to the top. Napoli have less anxieties, but they will certainly not play a match of containment.

“On the eve of the championship, I had hypothesised a Napoli in first place, with Inter immediately behind. The Azzurri have the same team as last year with the addition of a precious Anguissa, while the Nerazzurri lost [Christian] Eriksen and [Romelu] Lukaku.”

Bagni played for Inter from 1981 until 1984 before moving to Napoli, where he played for four seasons and won the 1986/87 Serie A title.