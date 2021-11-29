Inter consider Cagliari’s Nandez again after Darmian injury

After losing Matteo Darmian to injury, Inter are ready to reignite their interest in Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez.

Former Manchester United wing-back Darmian was forced off midway through the second half of the Nerazzurri’s 2-0 win over Venezia in Serie A on Saturday, and La Gazzetta dello Sport report that the champions are already looking for alternatives.

Having pursued a deal for Nandez for much of the summer but failing to agree a loan with an obligation to buy, Inter are ready to return for the Uruguay international in January.

Darmian has established himself as first choice in the right wing-back role but summer signing Denzel Dumfries has failed to convince, prompting to consider another approach for Nandez when the transfer window opens again.

Nandez has made 11 Serie A appearances for Cagliari this season but has been unable to prevent the Sardinian outfit from slipping into the relegation zone, with only a superior goal difference keeping them above bottom club Salernitana.