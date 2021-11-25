Inter not renewing Perisic contract would be a crime

Inter‘s potential failure to extend Ivan Perisic’s contract would be no less than a crime as the Croatian’s time in Italy seems to be coming to an end, with the player wanting away next year.

Perisic, 32, put in a Player-of-the-Match performance to help Inter qualify from Group D of the Champions League – also grabbing an assist for Edin Dzeko – as the Nerazzurri ran out 2-0 winners against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday night.

Perisic put in another impressive performance and now, according to Tuttomercatoweb, it would be a crime to let him walk away next summer on a free transfer, as is likely to happen.

Perisic is said to want a move, with England and Germany being his favoured destinations. Inter could try to change the player’s mind because of his great start to the season, but he’s said to be sure about leaving Serie A for good.

However, Simone Inzaghi made it clear that Perisic is a vital part of his team, thus sparking rumours of another renewal attempt by Inter.

“Ivan is doing amazingly well,” Inzaghi said in his post-match interview.

“I’ve had to face him in the last four years [as Lazio coach] and he was always a problem. As soon as I arrived at Inter I thought that he could be a great player for us, he’s definitely a valuable member of our squad.”

