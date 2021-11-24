Inter overcome frustrations to see off Shakhtar

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – Inter overcame a frustrating first half against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday evening to beat the Ukrainian side 2-0 and put one foot in the Champions League‘s knockout rounds.

Simone Inzaghi‘s side missed a plethora of first-half chances and Ivan Perisic had a goal ruled out for offside, with Lautaro Martinez having an effort of his own chalked off after the break.

But Edin Dzeko, having missed his fair share in the opening 45 minutes, then scored twice in the space of six minutes after the hour mark to give Inter a comfortable lead.

Inter now sit top of Group D on ten points and will qualify for the Round of 16 if Real Madrid beat Sheriff.