Inter overtake Sheriff with huge Champions League win

Inter moved into second place in Champions League Group D on Wednesday night with a vital 3-1 win away at Sheriff.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have made life difficult for themselves once again in Europe’s elite club competition this season, and they did their best to further complicate their task on Wednesday, passing up countless first-half chances.

They eventually went ahead ten minutes into the second half through Marcelo Brozovic though, before Milan Skriniar and substitute Alexis Sanchez killed Sheriff off.

Sheriff pulled one back in stoppage time but the game was gone by then

Inter are now on seven points, one clear of Sheriff, and six above Shakhtar Donetsk.