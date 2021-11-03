Inter overtake Sheriff with huge Champions League win

Conor Clancy Date: 3rd November 2021 at 10:51pm
moved into second place in Group D on Wednesday night with a vital 3-1 win away at .

Simone Inzaghi’s side have made life difficult for themselves once again in Europe’s elite club competition this season, and they did their best to further complicate their task on Wednesday, passing up countless first-half chances.

They eventually went ahead ten minutes into the second half through though, before and substitute killed off.

pulled one back in stoppage time but the game was gone by then

are now on seven points, one clear of Sheriff, and six above Shakhtar Donetsk.

 

