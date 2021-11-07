Inter player ratings vs AC Milan: Darmian shows his worth

Despite Matteo Darmian‘s best efforts, Inter failed to make any ground on the Serie A leaders despite having a number clear chances to beat AC Milan on Sunday night, playing out a 1-1 draw at the Stadio San Siro.

A penalty from Hakan Calhanoglu and a Stefan de Vrij own goal meant it was 1-1 on the night, with Lautaro Martinez seeing a first-half penalty saved.

Inter missed multiple opportunities to punish Milan and make some serious progress in the title race.



Handanovic 6.5; Bastoni 6, De Vrij 5.5, Skriniar 6; Perisic 6.5, Calhanoglu 6, Brozovic 6, Barella 6 (68′ Vidal 5.5), Darmian 7 (76′ Dumfries N/A); Martinez 6 (84′ Sanchez N/A), Dzeko 6 (76′ Correa N/A).

Player of the match – Matteo Darmian

Matteo Darmian showed why Simone Inzaghi appears to trust him in the big games rather than Denzel Dumfries, as his defensive rigidity and infectious work rate helped Inter weather many of Milan’s attacks on the night.