Inter player ratings vs AC Milan: Darmian shows his worth
Date: 7th November 2021 at 10:55pm
Despite ‘s best efforts, Inter failed to make any ground on the Serie A leaders despite having a number clear chances to beat AC on Sunday night, playing out a 1-1 draw at the Stadio San Siro.

A penalty from and a own goal meant it was 1-1 on the night, with Lautaro Martinez seeing a first-half penalty saved.

Inter missed multiple opportunities to punish and make some serious progress in the title race.

Handanovic 6.5; Bastoni 6, De Vrij 5.5, Skriniar 6; Perisic 6.5, Calhanoglu 6, Brozovic 6, Barella 6 (68′ Vidal 5.5), Darmian 7 (76′ Dumfries N/A); Martinez 6 (84′ Sanchez N/A), Dzeko 6 (76′ Correa N/A).

Player of the match –

showed why appears to trust him in the big games rather than Denzel Dumfries, as his defensive rigidity and infectious work rate helped Inter weather many of Milan’s attacks on the night.

 

