Inter player ratings vs Venezia: Calhanoglu finds form

Hakan Calhanoglu got Inter on their way as they beat Venezia 2-0 on Saturday night in Serie A.

The champions needed a good strike from Calhanoglu and a stoppage-time penalty to overcome the Arancioneroverde, who could end the evening satisfied with what they showed themselves.

Inter player ratings vs Venezia



Handanovic 6; Dimarco 6, Bastoni 6.5, Skriniar 6.5; Darmian 6 (71′ Dumfries 6), Barella 6 (82′ Gagliardini n/r), Brozovic 6, Calhanoglu 7 (57′ Vecino 6), Perisic 6.5 (82′ D’Ambrosio n/r); Correa 5.5 (58′ Lautaro 6.5), Dzeko 6.

Player of the Match – Hakan Calhanoglu

The Turk has been finding some form of late and appears to have built on his Derby della Madonnina goal. He opened the scoring in Venice with a well-taken strike from range into the bottom corner, capping off a good performance.