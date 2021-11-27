Inter scrape past Venezia

Inter had to fight until the end to claim a narrow 2-0 win over Venezia at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on Saturday evening in Serie A.

The champions knew that they had to respond on the night after Atalanta had drawn level with them in Serie A by winning away at Juventus earlier in the evening, and did just that as Hakan Calhanoglu scored the game’s only goal in the first half.

Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to convert a stoppage-time penalty with the game’s last kick.

Inter are now within a point of both AC Milan and Napoli who sit joint top of Serie A and three points ahead of Atalanta.