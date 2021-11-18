Inter want Kostic to replace Perisic

Inter have begun preparations for the departure of Ivan Perisic when his contract with the Nerazzurri expires next summer.

The Croatian has shown no interest in discussing an extension to his current deal with the Serie A champions and, at 33-years-old, the club are satisfied to no longer pay his salary which is one of the largest in the team.

Plans are already in place to replace Perisic with Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic, who was linked with the club last summer.

As has been reported by Tuttosport, Inter intends to sign the Serbian for €10 million. The Bundesliga side turned down an offer of the same amount from Lazio in the summer.

The Nerazzurri believe that with his deal expiring in 2023, that figure will now be enough to see Eintracht cut their losses and part ways with the player.