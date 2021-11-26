Inter want reinforcements from Real Madrid and Cagliari

Luka Jovic and Nahitan Nandez are reportedly the two preferred transfer targets for Inter when the winter transfer window opens.

The Nerazzurri will receive €20 million for progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League and they plan to reinvest that money quickly on new players.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter CEO for Sport Giuseppe Marotta wants to sign Jovic from Real Madrid, especially of Chilean veteran Alexis Sanchez seeks a move elsewhere.

Meanwhile, they want to also sign Uruguayan midfielder Nandez from Cagliari, but the Nerazzurri have to try and sell his compatriot Matias Vecino first before acquiring the Isolani star.

Jovic was purchased from German club Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019 for a reported figure of €60m but he has failed live up to expectations. He has failed to score in eight appearances for Real Madrid so far in the 2021/22 season.

Meanwhile, Nandez has supplied two assists in 12 Serie A appearances for Cagliari so far this campaign.

