Inter Women announce Mastercard as new shirt sponsor

Inter have officially announced that the primary shirt sponsor for the women’s team will be Mastercard for all Serie A Femminile and Coppa Italia Femminile matches.

The two have had a partnership since 2018 but this is the first time that the leading company in global payments has been a primary shirt sponsor for the club.

The move represents a step forward in the sense of globally known companies choosing a women’s football team to advertise with.

“It is with great satisfaction that we announce this new partnership agreement with Mastercard, a global brand that has always been present in the world of international football and is committed to supporting the development of the women’s sector”, said Inter’s Corporate CEO Alessandro Antonello.

Continuing to focus on the impact on the women’s game, Italy’s Mastercard Manager Michele Centemero said: “We are happy to be alongside Inter Women and to be able to offer our contribution to be implementing sustainable programs based on teamwork, sportsmanship and inclusion that girls and women around the world can aspire to.”

Inter currently sit fifth in the Serie A Femminile table having just beaten Hellas Verona 5-0.