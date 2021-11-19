Inter’s Vecino could join Napoli if Lobotka departs

Inter midfielder Matias Vecino could join Napoli in January if the Serie A leaders can offload another midfielder from the squad.

The Uruguayan is unhappy with his lack of playing time under new Inter coach Simone Inzaghi and is keen to reunite with Luciano Spalletti, who used him more regularly when he was the Inter coach.

The move is of interest to Napoli as they are likely to lose Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa when the Africa Cup of Nations begins after Christmas.

To make the move financially viable, though, the club needs to offload Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka.

The 26-year-old seemed destined to depart in the summer but a move did not materialise. As La Gazzetta dello Sport reports, he is the most likely to leave to make way for Vecino.