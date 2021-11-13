‘Inzaghi is the man to help Inter defend the Scudetto’

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge reckons that Inter can defend their Serie A crown and claims that Simone Inzaghi is the right man for the job.

The German, now a sporting director, played for the Nerazzurri between 1984-87 and believes that his former club can come from behind to retain the Scudetto.

“Can Inter close a seven-point gap on AC Milan and Napoli? Yes, they can,” Rummenigge stated in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Of course, Milan and Napoli – who are a surprise – are going well, but there’s plenty of time for Inter to defend their Scudetto. It was a good transfer market [in the summer] and they got the right coach [Inzaghi] onboard for the job.

“Nowadays, more than ever, coaches are extremely important and Inzaghi is doing a great job. He’s very good and has already learnt and taken things in from the past.”