Inzaghi: Sensi will have Inter opportunities before Christmas

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has suggested that Stefano Sensi will see some game time between late November and Christmas.

The Nerazzurri boss was speaking at his press conference ahead of Inter’s crucial Champions League group stage match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Sensi has only been involved in five Serie A matches so far this season due to repeated injury problems that have plagued his time at the club since moving from Sassuolo in 2019.

“Stefano works well, like his teammates and I think he will have space between now and Christmas”, Inzaghi said whilst discussing the injury issues in the squad.

“We’re missing Stefan de Vrij and Alexis Sanchez who I hope to have back soon, for the rest, there are great signs from everyone. As a coach I have to make choices, they all played a bit because there were so many matches.”