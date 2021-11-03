Inzaghi to rest Inter pair against Sheriff with AC Milan in mind

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi may choose to rest Alessandro Bastoni against Sheriff to keep him fit for the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday.

The coach has been rotating his squad over the last two weeks and Bastoni is the only one of his three favoured central defenders who played in both of those matches.

Federico Dimarco is ready to come in and form part of the back three with Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar.

As has been reported by TMW, other changes to the squad could see Arturo Vidal come into the midfield in place of Hakan Calhanoglu so that the ex-AC Milan player can be fresh for the derby on Sunday.

Vidal was a key performer against Sheriff in the match between the two sides at San Siro two weeks ago, in a victory that kept the Nerazzurri’s Champions League hopes alive.

Another win on Wednesday is integral if they are to progress from the group stage.