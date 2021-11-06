Italiano: Fiorentina deserved a point at Juventus

Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano has expressed his dismay at losing 1-0 to Juventus so late in Serie A‘s game on Saturday evening.

His side looked set to take a point back from the Allianz Stadium despite being down to 10 men for the last 20 minutes, but Juan Cuadrado’s stoppage-time strike meant La Viola left empty-handed.

Speaking to DAZN after the match, Italiano lamented the fact that his team have failed to beat a big team again.

“For the umpteenth time against a great team we do not get a result but the performance and attitude was excellent. We deserved a point for what we showed,” Italiano said.

Nikola Milenkovic was sent off for a second yellow card with 20 minutes to go which took away any chance Fiorentina had to win the game.

Italiano admitted that this cost his team dearly, saying: “Today this cost us dearly but he too had been among the standout players of a good match.”

When asked about whether Fiorentina should have had more shots on goal, Italiano explained that the many crosses into the box can be seen as good chances.

“True, maybe we didn’t shoot that much,” Italiano admitted. “But all those crosses and balls into the box are potential scoring opportunities for me.”

Dusan Vlahovic is being repeatedly linked with a move away but the Viola boss feels he is focused on his job.

“We always talk about the transfer market, even the day after it closes,” Italiano said. “This annoys him, but I see he is focused and attentive.

“Today it was not easy against two great players like [Daniele] Rugani and [Matthijs] De Ligt, he often played with his back to goal. He’s giving his soul, we’ll see what happens in the market.”