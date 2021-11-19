Italians dominate Turkish Super Lig scoring

Stefano Okaka and Andrea Bertolacci are both sitting on top of the goalscoring chart in the Turkish Super Lig.

Most European leagues are back in action on Saturday after the international break, and Italians are turning their attention towards the Turkish league after Italy struggled to score goals in the latest World Cup qualifiers, with the Azzurri missing out on direct qualification for the tournament in the process.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Okaka has scored seven goals in nine Super Lig matches for Istanbul Basaksehir while Bertolacci has found the back of the net seven times in eight games for Fatih Karagumruk.

Greek international Anastasios Bakasetas, who plays for Trabzonspor, has also scored seven goals like the Italian duo.

Enigmatic striker Mario Balotelli has also had a good start to the 2021/22 Super Lig season, scoring five goals in 12 league matches so far.

It remains to be seen if Italy coach Roberto Mancini would look at anyone playing in Turkey but Italian players are nonetheless dominating the Turkish league.