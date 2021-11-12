‘Italy are lacking a quality striker’

Italy World Cup 1982 winner, Francesco Graziani, has spoken out about the current Azzurri team and the “problems” they have in attack.

The retired striker, who won football’s biggest prize with Italy believes that the current crop are being held back by their lack of a top-class striker.

“We’re a bit behind other nations in terms of our striking options,” Graziani told Il Corriere dello Sport. “Neither [Ciro] Immobile, nor [Andrea] Bellotti have taken hold of the role of centre-forward yet.

“Many of the young lads need to continue their growth. I’m a big fan of the Juventus forward, Moise Kean. I like him a lot. I also think that [Gianluca] Scamacca could come good.

“We’ve got a few promising, young strikers but we’re definitely missing a world-class player in that position at the moment,” Graziani concluded.

Italy are without Immobile when they take on Switzerland in their top-of-the-table clash in Group C of the World Cup Qualifiers, on Friday night. Both teams have 14 points each after the opening six