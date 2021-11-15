Italy player ratings vs Northern Ireland: Flat, poor, no positives

Italy again failed to qualify automatically for the 2022 World Cup, drawing 0-0 away to Northern Ireland on Monday with Switzerland winning at home to Bulgaria to claim top spot.

Roberto Mancini made changes to his starting XI, opting against playing a No.9, and the coach’s plans didn’t work as his Azzurri were flat from start to finish and never looked like finding the win they needed.

Italy player ratings vs Northern Ireland

Donnarumma 5; Di Lorenzo 5.5, Bonucci 6, Acerbi 5, Emerson 5; Tonali 4 (46′ Cristante 5), Jorginho 4 (68′ Locatelli 5), Barella 4.5 (64′ Belotti 5); Berardi 5.5, Insigne 5 (68′ Bernardeschi 5), Chiesa 5.

Player of the Match – N/A