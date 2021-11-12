Italy player ratings vs Switzerland: Berardi the best from the bench, Jorginho’s nightmare

Italy player ratings vs Switzerland: Berardi the best from the bench, Jorginho’s nightmare
Conor Clancy Date: 12th November 2021 at 11:30pm
Written by:

made an impact from the bench on Friday but his introduction wasn’t enough to see Italy past Switzerland, with Chelsea midfielder and Ballon d’Or hopeful having a night to forget.

blazed a late penalty over Yann Sommer’s crossbar to extend his poor record from 12 yards, now having missed each of the last three he has taken on duty.

The 1-1 draw now sees the battle for top spot in Group C go down to the final day, with travelling to Northern Ireland and hosting Bulgaria.

player ratings vs


Donnarumma 5.5; Di Lorenzo 6.5, Bonucci 6, Acerbi 5, Emerson 6 (80′ Calabria n/r); Barella 5.5 (69′ Cristante 5.5), Jorginho 4.5), Locatelli 5.5 (58′ Tonali 6.5), Chiesa 5.5, Belotti 5 (58′ Berardi 7), Insigne 6 (80′ Raspadori n/r).

Player of the Match –

He had barely set foot on the pitch before his impact started to be felt, with both he and Tonali coming on to inject new life and pace into the game. He won the penalty late on after spending 30 minutes dragging the Swiss defence all over the pitch.

 

Related articles