Juventus and Sampdoria midfielder could be sent to Feyenoord

Mohamed Ihattaren could be sent on loan to Feyenoord in The Netherlands when the winter transfer window opens in January.

The Juventus-owned midfielder was loaned out to fellow Serie A side Sampdoria but he has failed to play a game for the Blucerchiati and he has walked out on the Ligurian club.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Ihattaren does not want to return to Italy and Feyenoord, who were interested in the 19-year-old in the summer, are likely to take him on loan.

The Juventus directors are expected to enter discussions with their Sampdoria counterparts about terminating the current loan deal the Dutch midfielder has with Il Doria.

Ihattaren was acquired by Juve in August and then sent on loan to Samp immediately. The Dutchman of Moroccan origins walked out on the Blucerchiati in October but he was spotted recently in Utrecht at a football academy called Best Personal Sportskills.