Juventus and Sampdoria midfielder could be sent to Feyenoord

Juventus and Sampdoria midfielder could be sent to Feyenoord
Vito Doria Date: 13th November 2021 at 7:00am
Written by:

could be sent on loan to in when the winter transfer window opens in January.

The -owned midfielder was loaned out to fellow Serie A side but he has failed to play a game for the Blucerchiati and he has walked out on the Ligurian club.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Ihattaren does not want to return to and Feyenoord, who were interested in the 19-year-old in the summer, are likely to take him on loan.

The directors are expected to enter discussions with their counterparts about terminating the current loan deal the Dutch midfielder has with Il Doria.

Ihattaren was acquired by Juve in August and then sent on loan to Samp immediately. The Dutchman of Moroccan origins walked out on the Blucerchiati in October but he was spotted recently in Utrecht at a football academy called Best Personal Sportskills.

 

Related articles