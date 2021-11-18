Juventus claim historic Women’s Champions League win at Wolfsburg

Juventus Women earned a memorable and vital 2-0 win away to Wolfsburg in the Women’s Champions League on Thursday evening.

A Kathrin Hendrich own goal gave the Italians the lead in the second half, and the win was sealed through Andrea Staskova in stoppage time, allowing the Bianoncere to leapfrog Wolfsburg and into second place in Group A.

Juventus now sit second in the group and two points clear of the Germans. Next up for Joe Montemurro’s side is a trip to face English Women’s Super League champions Chelsea, with the English side travelling to Germany in the last round of fixtures in the group stage.