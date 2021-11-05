Serie A LIVE – Juventus v Fiorentina: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Juventus seek a first win in four Serie A matches when they welcome rivals Fiorentina to the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The Bianconeri have underwhelmed this term and suffered back-to-back defeats against Sassuolo and Hellas Verona, leaving them languishing in midtable.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, made a bright start to the season and are just a point outside the Champions League qualifying spots.

Serie A LIVE – Juventus v Fiorentina – Probable line-ups

Paulo Dybala is likely to start in attack for Juventus alongside Alvaro Morata, although Federico Chiesa may have to settle for a place on the bench against his former club. Fiorentina turn to Dusan Vlahovic for goals as they hope for a crucial win against their bitter rivals.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Morata, Dybala.

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Biraghi, Martinez Quarta, Milenkovic, Odriozola; Torreira, Castrovilli, Bonaventura; Saponara, Sottil, Vlahovic.

Where can I watch Juventus v Fiorentina in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Juventus v Fiorentina in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Juventus v Fiorentina fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Juventus v Fiorentina in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Juventus v Fiorentina clash on BT Sport 2, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Juventus v Fiorentina in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Juventus v Fiorentina match on Saturday morning on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.