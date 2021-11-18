Juventus forward Dybala unlikely to feature against Lazio

Juventus could be without Paulo Dybala for their Serie A clash against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

According to Tuttomercatoweb.com, the Argentina international is struggling to prove his fitness after a muscle strain and the trip to the Italian capital may come too soon for him.

Dybala suffered a slight strain in his tibia and was withdrawn at half-time of Argentina’s 1-0 win over Uruguay, but despite returning to Turin for treatment, it is thought to be increasingly unlikely that he will recover in time for the weekend.

Juventus are set to make a final decision on whether to take Dybala with them to Rome on Friday, but it expected that the former Palermo star won’t be risked and will instead target a return against Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has scored six goals in 11 games across all competitions for Juventus this season, including three in the group stage of the Champions League.