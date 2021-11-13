Juventus icon advises River Plate starlet to join Bianconeri

David Trezeguet has advised Argentinian forward Julian Alvarez to sign for Juventus in January.

The 21-year-old has attracted some of Europe’s biggest clubs including the Serie A side and River Plate are asking for at least €20 million for anyone wanting to sign him.

“Juventus do not let themselves be frightened by such a figure, Trezeguet told Super Miter Sports.

“For Julian, it would be the best thing to go to Europe as early as mid-season.”

Alvarez is naturally a striker but he has been playing regularly as a right-winger for River Plate. He has played in 90 competitive matches so far for the Argentinian giants, scoring 31 goals and supplying 23 assists since 2018.

The 21-year-old has represented Argentina at Under-23 and Under-20 level, and he has also been capped four times for the senior squad.

Trezeguet played for Juventus from 2000 until 2010, scoring 171 goals in 320 competitive matches for the Italian giants, and he won two Serie A titles.