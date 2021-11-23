Juventus open to selling Arthur in January

Juventus are willing to let Arthur Melo leave the club in January should an appropriate offer come in from another European side.

The Brazilian midfielder has struggled for consistent form since he joined the Bianconeri from Barcelona in 2020.

He has made four Serie A appearances this season with Massimiliano Allegri clearly not favouring the 25-year-old in the middle of the park.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club are ready to listen to offers for him so that the player does not run his contract down and leave for free.

Other reports have suggested that La Liga side Sevilla and Premier League side Arsenal are plotting a move for Arthur, likely on a loan with an option to buy.