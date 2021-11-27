Juventus player ratings vs Atalanta: Lonely Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli was the only thing close to a positive for Juventus on Saturday as they fell to yet another Serie A defeat, this time losing 1-0 at home to Atalanta.

The Allianz Stadium whistled the Bianconeri players on the night as they fell to their first home defeat to La Dea since 1989.

Juventus player ratings vs Atalanta



Szczesny 6; Cuadrado 6, Bonucci 5.5, De Ligt 5, Alex Sandro 5; McKennie 6 (64′ Kean 5.5), Locatelli 6.5, Rabiot 5; Dybala 5.5, Morata 5, Chiesa 5 (46′ Bernardeschi 5.5 (85′ Kaio Jorge n/r))

Player of the Match – Manuel Locatelli

Most things Juventus did well stemmed from the ex-Sassuolo midfielder, with Locatelli offering a rare cool head in possession where most of Juventus’ player looked panicked under Atalanta’s intense pressing.