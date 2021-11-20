Juventus player ratings vs Lazio: Bonucci seals victory in Rome

Juventus beat Lazio 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening thanks to two penalties from Leonardo Bonucci.

A penalty in each half of the match meant Juve took all three points from a tame affair in Rome where Ciro Immobile was sorely missed by the hosts.

Juventus player ratings vs Lazio



Szczesny 6; De Ligt 6, Bonucci 7, Danilo n/r (15′ Kulusevski 6); Pellegrini 6, Rabiot 6.5, Locatelli 6 (89′ Bentancur n/r), McKennie 5.5, Cuadrado 6; Morata 6 (74′ Kean 6), Chiesa 6.

Player of the match – Leonardo Bonucci

It was far from a vintage display from Juventus but Lazio’s attackers were kept under wraps by Bonucci and co. and the defender stepped up to score two penalties when it mattered to seal the three points.