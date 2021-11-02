Juventus player ratings vs Zenit: Dybala shines again

Conor Clancy Date: 2nd November 2021 at 11:07pm
As is the case whenever Juventus play this season, Paulo Dybala was the standout for the Old Lady as they beat St. Petersburg on Tuesday evening to book their place in the ‘s Round of 16

The Argentine netted each of their first two goals as they beat the Russian side 4-2, with and Federico Chiesa netting the others.

Szczesny 6.5, 6.5 (85′ Rugani n/r), Bonucci 6, De Ligt 6.5, Alex 6, Chiesa 7.5, McKennie 7, Locatelli 6.5, Bernardeschi 6 (80′ Rabiot n/r), Dybala 7.5 (85′ Kulusevski n/r) Morata 6.

Player of the Match – Paulo Dybala

Every time he steps on the pitch for Juventus this season he is their best player. He lifts the Bianconeri to another level completely, and won’t want to think about where his side would be without their No.10.

 

