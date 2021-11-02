Juventus player ratings vs Zenit: Dybala shines again

As is the case whenever Juventus play this season, Paulo Dybala was the standout for the Old Lady as they beat Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday evening to book their place in the Champions League‘s Round of 16

The Argentine netted each of their first two goals as they beat the Russian side 4-2, with Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa netting the others.



Szczesny 6.5, Danilo 6.5 (85′ Rugani n/r), Bonucci 6, De Ligt 6.5, Alex Sandro 6, Chiesa 7.5, McKennie 7, Locatelli 6.5, Bernardeschi 6 (80′ Rabiot n/r), Dybala 7.5 (85′ Kulusevski n/r) Morata 6.

Player of the Match – Paulo Dybala

Every time he steps on the pitch for Juventus this season he is their best player. He lifts the Bianconeri to another level completely, and Massimiliano Allegri won’t want to think about where his side would be without their No.10.